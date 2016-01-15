Wheeler lifts Jets to wild win over Predators

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Blake Wheeler took his own words to heart and guided the Winnipeg Jets to a critical victory Thursday night.

A day after the club’s leading scorer and alternate captain said the Jets needed to get more emotionally invested, his own spirited play and beauty of an overtime tally, paid huge dividends.

Wheeler scored 51 seconds into overtime as Winnipeg earned a 5-4 triumph over the Nashville Predators in a wild affair at the MTS Centre.

Winnipeg (20-21-3) snapped a three-game losing skid despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

The Predators (19-17-8) stormed back from three goals down to gain a point but remain winless in five games.

The Jets led 4-1 with less than 15 minutes left but couldn’t seal the deal in regulation time.

Nashville newcomer Ryan Johansen, playing center on the club’s top line, scored his eighth of the season and second since he was dealt from Columbus to Nashville last week on the power play at 9:01. Left winger Eric Nystrom scored his sixth at 11:53 and then right winger James Neal ripped his 16th goal and 200th of his career with just 14 seconds left while goalie Pekka Rinne was on the bench for an extra attacker.

In overtime, Johansen hammered a shot that struck the post beside goalie Connor Hellebuyck but stayed out, allowing the Jets to grab possession of the puck and start their own rush. Deep in the Nashville end, left winger Andrew Ladd fed Wheeler, who cut through the slot and let a wrist shot go that beat Rinne to the blocker side.

The goal was the 12th of the season for Wheeler, who chipped in an assist. Ladd supplied three helpers as the Jets won for the first time in three home games.

Wheeler said he didn’t think his comments Wednesday about the Jets recent lack of commitment and focus were that big a deal.

“I got asked a question and I was honest,” he said. “It wasn’t premeditated or to kick anyone in the rear. We needed to be honest with ourselves and we have been honest with ourselves the last 24 hours, and you could see some push-back and that’s exciting.”

Wheeler said even as the lead evaporated, no one panicked.

“More than anything, we just had a great feeling in our room, great feeling on our bench,” he said. “Even (at) 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, I think we still had a good feeling. So, that was a good sign for us.”

Winnipeg defenseman Dustin Byfuglien scored a pair of goals, his 10th and 11th?of the season, in the second period but left the game with an injury in the third. Just over six minutes into the final period, Byfuglien got pinned to the boards with Nashville center Cody Bass and fell awkwardly, leaving the ice holding his arm. He did not return and will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Jets center Bryan Little added his 15th goal, also coming in the second period, while rookie right winger Nikolaj Ehlers snapped in his eighth in the final frame to lift the hosts to a 4-1 lead.

“I liked it until the tide turned there in the third period. I really liked our game. I loved the bench,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. ?The compete was good. We got down behind one, but didn’t feel after the first period that they got better than we did.

“We didn’t fold. That was a great sign. It was a big shot by Blake Wheeler, a big goal by him.”

Nashville left winger Kevin Fiala scored his first-ever NHL goal less than a minute into the game.

Hellebuyck registered his 10th career win with a 31-stop performance. Rinne has just one win in his last 12 starts on the road. He stopped 19 shots.

NOTES: The Predators dealt D Conor Allen to the Ottawa Senators for D Patrick Mullen in a swap of minor league blueliners Thursday. ... The Predators placed C Cody Hodgson on waivers Wednesday. He played 39 games with Nashville, producing just three goals and five assists. The team recalled C Cody Bass and 2014 first-round draft pick LW Kevin Fiala from the club’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. Both players were dressed Thursday. ... The Jets sent D Paul Postma to AHL Manitoba earlier this week for a conditioning assignment. C Mark Scheifele (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday and the Jets called up RW Matt Halischuk from the Moose to fill the spot. ... Thursday’s game was the 600th of Jets C Bryan Little’s NHL career. ... Jets D Tyler Myers was slapped with a $5,000 fine by the NHL late Wednesday, punishment for his cross-check to the back of the neck of San Jose RW Tommy Wingels on Tuesday.