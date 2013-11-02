Preview: Predators at Kings

Playing a string of tight games has not fazed the Los Angeles Kings, who have yet to lose beyond regulation entering Saturday’s game against the visiting Nashville Predators. The Kings are coming off their best win of the season, a 4-3 overtime victory over red-hot Pacific Division rival San Jose. Anze Kopitar scored the deciding goal on the power play midway through the overtime session as Los Angeles improved to a perfect 6-0 in OT or shootouts.

The Predators were the victims of the Kings’ success in extra time, falling in a shootout to visiting Los Angeles 2-1 on Oct. 17. Nashville kicked off a franchise record-tying seven-game road trip with a 5-4 shootout loss in Phoenix on Thursday, allowing the Coyotes to erase a 3-0 deficit and hand the Predators their second straight defeat. “Those can’t happen. That’s tough,” Nashville left wing Eric Nystrom said. “We should have had two points in that game, 100 percent.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (6-5-2): Carter Hutton won his first two starts this season but his performance has taken a major dip in his last two appearances in place of the injured Pekka Rinne, surrendering nine goals on 51 shots. Hutton has made six career appearances but his current backup, Magnus Hellberg, has only 12 minutes on his NHL resume. Nashville does not have the offense to compensate for shaky goaltending, ranking among the bottom five in the league with 2.04 goals per game.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-5-0): The one casualty of Thursday’s win was an injury to Jeff Carter, who was in a walking boot Friday and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. Carter has nine points in 14 games and is tied with Justin Williams for the team goal-scoring lead with five. “It’s definitely a loss for us,” Kopitar said. “That’s the way it is. We’re going to have to find a way to score goals, put up points and win hockey games. So, with him or without him, we’re going to have to do that. But it’s certainly a loss.”

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are 6-2-1 in the last nine meetings with Nashville.

2. Predators C David Legwand has a goal and four assists in his last three.

3. Kings G Jonathan Quick is 2-5-2 with a 2.62 goals-against average versus the Predators.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Predators 2