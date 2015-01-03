Preview: Predators at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings begin a seven-game homestand by hosting the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Kings are just 4-3-3 in their last 10 games, but they will welcome a long stretch at home where they are 14-4-2. Nashville has won seven of its last 10 (7-2-1) and will be well-rested after last playing on Tuesday.

The Kings celebrated the new calendar year by defeating Vancouver to wrap up an otherwise unsuccessful road trip through Western Canada. The Predators defeated visiting Los Angeles in a shootout on Nov. 25 for their third straight victory over the Kings. Los Angeles has one of the most effective home power plays in the league (20-for-73) while Nashville is better on the road (11-for-63) than it is at home (5-for-57).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, SportSouth (Nashville), Fox Sports West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (24-9-3): Taylor Beck (illness) and Matt Cullen (upper body) likely will stay in Nashville during the two-game road trip. Captain Shea Weber has 10 points in his last nine games and Mark Arcobello is expected to make his debut after being acquired from Edmonton for Derek Roy on Monday. Pekka Rinne leads the league in goals-against average (1.88) and save percentage (.934) for goaltenders with at least 20 starts.

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-12-8): Defenseman Drew Doughty is one of two players averaging over 29 minutes time on ice. Brayden McNabb was a healthy scratch Thursday to make way for Jamie McBain as coach Darryl Sutter appears to have the two blue-liners taking turns in the press box. Marian Gaborik recorded one assist in two road games after contributing four goals and seven points in four games during Los Angeles’ last homestand.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville is 7-2-1 against Pacific Division opponents.

2. The last four contests between these two teams were decided by one goal.

3. Los Angeles has one regulation loss in its last seven home games (4-1-2).

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Predators 2