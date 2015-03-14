Preview: Predators at Kings

The Nashville Predators have seen their nine-point lead in the Central Division evaporate after mustering just 13 goals en route to losing seven of their last eight contests. The Predators look to re-ignite their offense when they continue a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. After snapping a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory over reeling Arizona on Monday, Nashville suffered a 2-0 setback to San Jose three nights later and found itself even in points with St. Louis atop the division.

The Predators have had no issue unleashing their offense against the Kings, skating to a 4-3 shootout win on Nov. 25 before defenseman Roman Josi scored 18 seconds into overtime in a 7-6 triumph on Jan. 3. While Nashville has been sputtering of late, defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles is 4-0-1 in its last five to move back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Marian Gaborik scored for the fourth time in as many games on Thursday and has collected two goals and an assist in the two meetings versus the Predators this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville), Fox Sports West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (42-20-7): A punchless power play hasn’t helped matters for Nashville, which is 0-for-16 in the last six games and 2-for-37 in the last 12. “I think we actually moved (the puck) pretty well, but we have to score in this league,” Josi told the Tennessean after his team failed on two chances while San Jose went 2-for-5 with the man advantage. “You saw it. It decided the game (on Thursday). They capitalized on their power play and we didn‘t.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (33-21-13): Justin Williams is starting to heat up with the postseason in view, recording consecutive multi-point performances for the first time since April 5-7, 2012. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner collected three assists in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday before scoring a goal and setting up another against the Canucks. Jonathan Quick recorded his franchise-best 36th shutout by stopping 19 shots versus Vancouver, but is just 2-6-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average in 11 career meetings with Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville G Pekka Rinne will vie for his 200th career win on Saturday while the franchise attempts to secure its 600th.

2. Los Angeles has four power-play goals in its last four games after going 2-for-32 in the previous 12 contests.

3. Predators rookie RW Filip Forsberg is mired in a season-high eight-game goal drought, collecting just one assist in the process.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Kings 1