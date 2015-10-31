Preview: Predators at Kings

A rocky start to the season seems like a distant memory for the Los Angeles Kings, who take aim at their seventh consecutive victory when they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. After dropping three straight at home while getting outscored 12-2 to kick off the season, Los Angeles has surrendered a total of six-goals during its six-game tear.

“I think we thought it was going to be easier than it was,” Kings forward Milan Lucic said of the turnaround. “Once we got back to the drawing board and really took a look at ourselves, as individuals and a team, in the mirror. Asked ourselves: ‘Were we really committed to playing the right way?’ That was the big question.” The Predators continued their hot start by squeezing out a 2-1 victory at San Jose on Wednesday in the opener of a four-game road trip to improve to 7-1-1 on the season. Nashville has had the upper hand in the series, sweeping all three matchups last season to make it five straight wins over Los Angeles.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-1-1): Nashville has excelled at neutralizing the opposition early on, not allowing a first-period goal in each of its first nine games to move within three of tying the league record set by Los Angeles (1974-75). “I think obviously the coaching staff has a big role in preparing us, really making sure we know who we play against and what kind of system and what kind of players,” Rinne said. “I think we’ve done a really good job so far.” Rinne has certainly held up his end with a 6-1-1 mark and 1.74 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-3-0): Moving offseason acquisition Lucic to a line with Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli has yielded huge dividends - Lucic and Toffoli have combined for 13 points during the six-game winning streak. “That chemistry is definitely there, and I think it’s building every game, I think the main thing is, we’re having fun and we just have to keep working hard and having fun, and try to continue our success.” Jonathan Quick has permitted five goals in winning his last five starts, but he’s struggled versus Nashville with a 2-7-2 record and 2.93 GAA.

OVERTIME

1. Toffoli has six goals in his last six games, Lucic has five points during a four-game string and Carter has seven points in his last four contests.

2. Nashville has killed off 23-of-26 penalties while Los Angeles is 4-for-9 with the man advantage over the past four games.

3. The Kings haven’t beaten the Predators in regulation since March 4, 2013.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Predators 2