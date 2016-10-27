Preview: Predators at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have needed extra time in each contest during their three-game winning streak but hope to extend the run in regulation Thursday as they conclude their three-game homestand against the Nashville Predators. Los Angeles halted its season-opening three-game slide with an overtime victory at Dallas on Oct. 20 and began its stretch at Staples Center with a shootout triumph over Vancouver two nights later before edging Columbus in the extra session Tuesday.

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored both overtime winners as the Kings have gone beyond regulation in three straight games for the first time since Dec. 9-12, 2009. Nashville's five-game road trip got off to a brutal start Wednesday as the club was trounced 6-1 in Anaheim. The Predators fell to 0-3-0 away from home this season as their special teams took a beating, allowing three power-play goals and a pair of short-handers. Colin Wilson prevented Nashville from being shut out, converting a man-advantage opportunity in the third period as the club has been outscored 16-7 on the road.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-4-0): Veteran defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch against the Ducks after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 28-year-old spent three seasons with San Jose, recording 16 goals and 34 assists in 153 games, before appearing in two contests with Boston in 2015-16. Pekka Rinne could make his second start in as many days, as he was pulled Wednesday after allowing four goals on 17 shots in just more than 35 minutes of action.

ABOUT THE KINGS (3-3-0): Martinez had scored just one overtime goal in the first 340 regular-season games of his career before tallying against the Stars and Blue Jackets, but he has a history of being an extra-time hero in the playoffs. During Los Angeles' run to its second championship in three seasons in 2014, the 29-year-old scored in overtime of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals to eliminate Chicago and tallied in double overtime of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to knock off the New York Rangers. Tanner Pearson also has contributed in the clutch for the Kings, netting the decisive tally in the shootout win over the Canucks while beginning his season with a career-high four-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and two assists.

OVERTIME

1. Kings captain Anze Kopitar is one goal away from tying Wayne Gretzky (246) for sixth place on the franchise list.

2. Nashville has scored a league-leading 10 power-play goals on 24 opportunities.

3. Los Angeles LW Dustin Brown has recorded a goal and four assists during the team's winning streak after being kept off the scoresheet in his first three games of the season.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Predators 3