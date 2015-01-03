Predators 7, Kings 6 (OT): Defenseman Roman Josi sniped a wrist shot from the slot past Martin Jones 18 seconds into overtime as Nashville stymied a miraculous comeback by host Los Angeles.

Josi, Ryan Ellis and Colin Wilson each had a goal and an assist and Mark Arcobello scored in his debut for the Predators, who have won their last four games against the Kings - including a 4-3 shootout victory in Music City on Nov. 25. Mike Fisher, Olli Jokinen and blue-liner Mattias Ekholm also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for his sixth win in seven starts.

Defenseman Alec Martinez had two goals and an assist, Dwight King scored twice and blue-liner Matt Greene and Jeff Carter added goals for Los Angeles, which has one regulation loss in eight home games (4-1-3). Jonathan Quick was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots and Jones made 12 saves the rest of the way.

Jokinen scored by knocking home a juicy rebound in the slot 8:38 into the third to give Nashville a 6-3 lead, which held until the final 2:01 of the period. King chipped a rebound over Rinne for his second goal of the contest, Martinez tallied to make it a one-goal deficit 57 seconds later and Carter sent the game to overtime with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

Nashville netted three goals 4:49 apart in the opening 10 minutes of the game after Greene opened the scoring for the Kings as Fisher banged in a loose puck on the doorstep at 4:54, Wilson’s centering feed deflected in off Greene at 6:16 and Ellis chased Quick with a one-timer from the point on a power play at 9:43. Ekholm continued the onslaught 2:16 into the second period and Arcobello scored with a short-side wrist shot 1:41 later for the Predators’ fifth consecutive tally, but Martinez and King pulled Los Angeles within two goals before the end of the second period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kings C Anze Kopitar added three assists. ... Nashville captain Shea Weber recorded an assist for his 11th point in 10 games. … Los Angeles has four setbacks its last six contests (2-1-3). … The Predators and Kings face each other once more at Los Angeles on March 14. … Nashville improved to 8-2-1 against Pacific Division opponents.