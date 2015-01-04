Josi gives Predators a wild win

LOS ANGELES -- In one of the most bizarre and exciting games of the season, the Nashville Predators took over the lead in the Central Division by outlasting the Loa Angeles Kings with overtime heroics they did not think they would need.

Defenseman Roman Josi scored 18 seconds into overtime and the Predators staved off a furious third period Kings rally to win, 7-6, on Saturday at Staples Center.

Forward Filip Forsberg penetrated into the Los Angeles zone and found Josi, who was trailing the play along the blueline. With Kings failing to pick up Josi, he had clear sailing in the slot and his low wrist shot beat Los Angeles goaltender Martin Jones.

Nashville (25-9-3) took the over the lead in the NHL’s Central Division with 53 points, one more than the Chicago Blackhawks, and won for the sixth time in eight games.

This victory was Nashville’s most unconventional of the first half of the season, as they entered the game with a league-low 78 goals against through 36 games.

“I liked everything about out game up until the point where we went four-on-four and they pulled their goalie,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

“They threw a lot of pucks at the net and they caught nice redirects and rebounds.”

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 23 Los Angeles shots for his league-leading 25th victory of the season.

Rinne is putting up stellar statistics after an injury-ridden 2013-14 season and if the Predators stay in contention for a Central Division crown, he might garner serious consideration for the Hart Trophy, awarded to the league’s most valuable player.

”When it is 6-3, you expect your team to win,“ Rinne said. ”I can’t remember the last time we had the type of game like that. I was really disappointed and I couldn’t believe what happened at the end.

“It was a big two points for us at a crucial time.”

The Predators built on a 3-1 first-period lead with two goals inside the first five minutes of the second period.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored his second goal of the season when his screened wrist shot from the point found the back of the net at 2:16.

Right winger Mark Arcobello gave Nashville a 5-1 lead with a snap shot off an odd man rush at 3:57.

Los Angeles pulled to within 5-3 on second-period goals by defenseman Alec Martinez and left winger Dwight King, and pressed throughout the third period.

However, center Olli Jokinen’s third goal of the season at 8:28 of the third period appeared to put the game away for the Predators.

“We had a poor start,” King said. “We gave them a lot of opportunities and they are an offensive team that capitalizes on their chances.”

The Kings rallied with three goals in 1:27 to send the game to overtime. King, Martinez and center Jeff Carter scored to set the stage for Josi’s heroics.

“It’s disappointing to lose that second point just 18 seconds into overtime, but we will take the point considering how poorly we played,” Kings right wing Dustin Brown said.

The Predators drove Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick from the net with three goals less than 10 minutes into the game.

After Los Angeles took the lead in the game’s first minute, center Mike Fisher tied the score with his fifth goal of the season when he knocked home a rebound of Josi’s wrist shot from the point that bounced off Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Nashville got a fortuitous bounce to take a 2-1 lead on center Colin Wilson’s 11th goal of the season at 5:16. Wilson spotted a breaking Fisher from behind the Los Angeles net and his pass bounced off the skate of Kings defenseman Matt Greene and past Quick.

The Predators completed their blitz on defenseman Ryan Ellis’ power play goal at 9:43 of the first period.

With Kings left winger Kyle Clifford in the box for slashing, Ellis wired a slap shot from 55 feet off a feed from center Mike Ribeiro to cause Quick’s exit in his 10th consecutive start.

Los Angeles (19-14-9) suffered their fourth loss in their last six games. Greene added his third goal of the season and Quick stopped only 6-of-9 shots before being relieved.

NOTES: The Predators recalled LW Viktor Stalberg and RW Miikka Salomaki, and placed LW Taylor Beck on injured reserve. ... Nashville scratched LW James Neal (lower-body injury), D Victor Bartley and Salomaki. ... The Predators are a hot ticket in Nashville. They are playing to 99.2 percent of Bridgestone Arena capacity and Tuesday night’s sellout of 17,410 vs. St. Louis was the largest recorded capacity crowd in franchise history. ... The Kings did not dress D Brayden McNabb, C Andy Andreoff and RW Jordan Nolan. ... Saturday’s game was the start of a seven-game homestand that will end on Jan. 19 vs. Calgary.