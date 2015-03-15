Predators rally to defeat Kings

LOS ANGELES -- A fluke goal capped a third-period rally and boosted the Nashville Predators past the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Left winger Viktor Stalberg scored the go-ahead goal in the third, rallying the Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Kings before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne recorded 23 saves for his 200th career win, leading the Predators (43-20-7) to only their second win in the last nine games.

“We played a great game,” Rinne said. “I thought that was one of our best defensive games in a long time. Everyone knows that we’ve struggled a little bit here, so that was a huge win for us against a really good team.”

Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced, but the Kings (33-22-13) had their two-game winning streak snapped. The loss also kept them two points back of the third-place Calgary Flames and three behind the second-place Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division.

“It’s obviously a tough loss,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “We didn’t manage the puck well enough, especially coming out of our zone, to make plays and to really set up some chances on the rush, or to have some O-zone time. We’re going to have to be better with that next game.”

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette, whose club has struggled offensively, expected a close defensive battle.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game,” Laviolette said. “They’re a heavy team. There’s not a lot of room out there, and you’ve got to be sharp defensively, you’ve got to be opportunistic offensively. We knew what we were getting into.”

The Predators, who lost 2-0 to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and were scoreless against the Kings until the third, scored twice within a 66-second span to prevail. They grabbed the lead when Stalberg appeared to be attempting a pass near the Kings’ net. Instead, the puck deflected off the stick of Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin and fluttered past Quick at 7:43 of the third. It was Stalberg’s first goal this season.

“It was a good bounce for us,” Laviolette said. “We haven’t had a lot of them (of) late, but it was a good one.”

That score came on the heels of Craig Smith’s power-play goal that knotted the score at 1 at 6:37 of the third. Smith rebounded a shot by defenseman Ryan Ellis that bounced off Quick and trickled into the crease, allowing the Nashville center to tap the puck in for his 22nd tally of the season.

“This is a team that we look forward to playing,” Smith said. “We like playing aggressive. This is a big win. They’re a really good team, and that was kind of a playoff-type of game.”

Smith’s goal also ended a power-play drought for the Predators. They had failed to score in 18 consecutive previous opportunities.

Center Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, cashing in a rebound off a rocket fired by defenseman Andrej Sekera that ricocheted off Ellis and onto Carter’s stick for a power-play goal at 7:44 of the first period. It was Carter’s team-leading 24th goal of the season.

But that was all Los Angeles could manage.

“Any game at this time of year is tough to lose,” Kings left winger Dwight King said. “The points are important. Going into the third period having the lead, you’d like to finish out the game, but it didn’t go our way.”

This contest was a sharp contrast from the last time the two clubs met. Nashville, which captured all three meetings this season, earned a wild 7-6 decision in overtime on Jan. 3 when Los Angeles rallied from a four-goal deficit in regulation to force an extra period. Defenseman Roman Josi delivered the game-winner just 18 seconds into overtime.

NOTES: Nashville is 12-4-2 against the Pacific Division this season. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar and his wife, Ines, welcomed the birth of their first child, Neza, earlier Saturday. ... Los Angeles C Jarret Stoll missed the contest due to an upper-body injury. Stoll was injured by a hit from C Derek Dorsett in Thursday’s 4-0 win by the Kings over the Vancouver Canucks. His status for Monday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Staples Center is unknown. C Andy Andreoff replaced Stoll in the lineup. D Jamie McBain also was unavailable for the Kings, while LW James Neal, LW Eric Nystrom, D Anton Volchenkov and D Victor Bartley were scratched by the Predators. ... The Predators conclude their four-game West Coast swing Sunday in Anaheim against the Ducks.