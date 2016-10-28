Kings continue OT magic, top Predators

LOS ANGELES -- Working overtime paid off again for the Los Angeles Kings.

Jeff Carter knocked home the winning shot with 29 seconds remaining, lifting the Kings to a club-record fourth consecutive decision in an extra session and a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Staples Center.

The Kings became the first team to win four games in a row in overtime or a shootout since the Columbus Blue Jackets did so from Dec. 9-16, 2014.

The last time the Kings played four overtimes in a row (Nov. 21-27, 2013), they finished 1-3.

"Just glad it went in," said Carter, who fielded a pass from Anze Kopitar near the net before slipping the puck past Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne. "It's been a little bit of a battle lately, but nice play by (Kopitar) right off the draw, and 'Kopi' got loose up top and (the puck) kind of bounced around some skates, and it popped in."

Goalie Peter Budaj recorded 24 saves for the Kings (4-3-0) to win his third straight start.

"Once again, I think urgency and (Budaj) has given a chance to win games," said center Nic Dowd, who had two assists for Los Angeles, as did defenseman Alec Martinez. "(Budaj) made a lot of crucial saves and allowed our guys to remain in the game and give us a shot in the second and third period."

Rinne stopped 42 shots for the Predators, who are 0-3-1 on the road, 2-4-1 overall.

"There's always times when you win and everything goes your way," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. "Sometimes you don't, but it will all even itself out. All you can control is our effort, and I liked that tonight. I know there are a lot of things we can do better, but we can't get too frustrated (because) there is a lot of season left."

Tyler Toffoli's goal at 1:41 of the third period knotted the score at 2 apiece. Toffoli, who has two goals this season, scored 41 seconds after the Predators took a 2-1 advantage on a tally by Viktor Arvidsson, who also had an assist. Arvidsson has four goals on the season.

Nashville broke a scoreless contest in the second period when Craig Smith rebounded his own miss and slapped a winner past Budaj at 10:56. It was Smith's second goal of the season.

However, the Kings tied the score later in the period on a power play. Jake Muzzin gathered a pass from Dowd and fired a rocket from just below the blue line past Rinne for his first goal this season with 4:01 left in the second.

"I like their battle level in terms of coming back," said Kings coach Darryl Sutter, referring to his club. "In the second period, we were down one, tied it up going into the third and they scored early (in the period). Killed a penalty on a bad line change and blocked three or four shots there, that's huge."

The Predators were playing the second end of a back-to-back after a 6-1 drubbing Wednesday night at Anaheim. Rinne was lifted and replaced by Marek Mazanec after giving up four second-period goals against the Ducks.

Rinne, though, gave a solid effort against the Kings, turning back several close encounters around the net until Los Angeles finally broke through late in the second period.

"It's not coming easy right now as far as offense," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "The goals are hard to come by right now for a lot of our guys, but I asked for a better effort and the guys gave that tonight. In the end, we have to find points and continue to push for that."

Nashville finished 0-for-4 on power-play opportunities. The Kings were 1-for-3 with a man advantage.

The clubs registered eight shots on goal apiece in the opening period before Los Angeles outshot Nashville 12-8 in the second period. The Kings held a 20-8 edge in the third.

An announced sellout crowd of 18,230 attended.

NOTES: Nashville LW Filip Forsberg (5-0-4) has not lost a game in regulation to Los Angeles in his career. ... The visa status of Swedish G Anders Lindback, whom the Kings signed to professional tryout, has not been cleared, but the team continues its efforts to have the delay expedited, according to LAKingsInsider.com. ... The Predators scratched D Matt Carle and LW Harry Zolnierczyk. D Matt Greene, RW Teddy Purcell and C Jordan Nolan were unavailable for the Kings. ... The teams meet again Dec. 22 in Nashville. ... Both clubs resume play Saturday. The Predators visit the San Jose Sharks. The Kings open on a two-game road swing at the St. Louis Blues. On Sunday, they play the Chicago Blackhawks.