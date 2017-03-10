Iginla leads Kings past Predators in OT

LOS ANGELES -- Jarome Iginla may have arrived in the nick of time.

The 39-year-old veteran scored two goals in his third game with the Los Angeles Kings, including the game-winner during a 4-on-3 power play in overtime, lifting his new club to a 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Staples Center.

The Predators were called for too many men on the ice with 2:24 left in overtime and Iginla scored with 1:16 on the clock.

Iginla, who was traded to the Kings from the Colorado Avalanche on March 1, skated between the circles and took a shot that was blocked by Mike Fisher. Iginla retrieved the puck at the bottom of the right circle and beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne on the short side for the game-winner and his first multi-goal game in just over a year.

"I was just trying to sift it through, trying to go glove, and I was a little disappointed there when it got stopped because I thought there was room and he was leaning one way, but very fortunate the puck came right back," Iginla said. "I don't think anyone else knew where it was."

Los Angeles (32-28-6) pulled within a point of the idle St. Louis Blues for the second wild card out of the Western Conference.

"Every game now is a playoff game for us," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

The Predators (32-24-11) failed to extend their four-point lead over the Blues for third place in the Central Division.

The Kings scored on their only two power plays of regulation, each time tying the score.

Iginla's first goal tied the score at 1-1 at 5:04 of the second period. Marian Gaborik scored at 10:55 of the third to make it 2-2.

Nashville rookie Kevin Fiala, who was a healthy scratch in a 4-3 shootout loss Tuesday at the Anaheim Ducks, gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with his eighth goal of the season, 1:31 into the third period.

Los Angeles went on the power play after Mike Fisher was called for roughing Dustin Brown at 3:05 of the second. Gaborik and defenseman Alec Martinez had shots on goal before Paul LaDue passed to Gaborik between the circles and he touched-passed ahead to Iginla in front of the crease.

Iginla stopped the puck with his forehand, pulled it away from Rinne with his backhand and swept it around the goalie to tie the score 1-1. It was the 620th career goal for Iginla and his 68th point in 68 games against Nashville.

The Predators took a 1-0 lead at 16:39 of the first period, on the 14th goal of the season by Calle Jarnkrok.

The play began with James Neal leading the forecheck with hits on Anze Kopitar and Brayden McNabb. Nashville defenseman Roman Josi poked the puck off the stick of Gaborik along the boards and it slid between McNabb and Martinez. Jarnkrok was positioned in the low slot, and he lifted the puck high in the net.

Before then, the Kings had been the stronger team, starting with the first shot that hit Nashville defenseman P.K. Suppan in the midsection and knocked him down. Gaborik, Kopitar and Iginla then had a strong second shift, Kings enforcer Kyle Clifford bloodied Cody McLeod during a long fight and Los Angeles held the Predators without a shot on goal on their first power play.

"Need all those young guys to step up to the plate here," Sutter said. "It's one thing to get experience. It's another thing to win. Winning experience is way better than losing experience."

NOTES: Nashville D Ryan Ellis aggravated a knee injury during pre-game warmups and was a late scratch. Ellis, who missed Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks with the injury, scored in his return Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks. ... Nashville C Vernon Fiddler did not play after injuring his hand blocking a shot in the third period against the Ducks. ... Predators C Colton Sissons and D Anthony Bitetto also returned to the lineup after serving as healthy scratches against the Ducks. ... Kings D Kevin Gravel was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.