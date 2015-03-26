Preview: Predators at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning can reach 100 points for the fourth time in their history and will go for their franchise-record 47th victory when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The Lightning are 8-1-1 in the last 10 outings and have won four straight while reducing their magic number to three points for clinching a playoff spot. Tampa Bay comes in one point behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division and Nashville is one back of St. Louis for the top spot in the Central.

The Predators have steadied themselves after a six-game losing streak, going 4-2-1 in their last seven contests after beating the Canadiens in overtime Tuesday. It could be a premier goaltending matchup with Ben Bishop of the Lightning going after his 37th victory to match his own team record and Pekka Rinne looking for win No. 40. Bishop did not play in the first matchup this season as Nashville earned a 3-2 overtime victory on Feb.10.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (45-21-8): Calder Trophy candidate Filip Forsberg recorded a power-play goal in overtime to win Tuesday’s contest and has collected three points in the last four games. Mike Ribeiro, who is tied with Forsberg for the team lead with 56 points, had two assists against Montreal and defenseman Roman Josi has set up five goals in the past five contests. Forwards Matt Cullen (lower body), James Neal (upper body) and Viktor Stalberg (lower body) all reportedly practiced Wednesday.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (46-21-7): Ryan Callahan had an assist and the winning goal to become Tampa Bay’s fifth 50-point scorer with 51 to go along with captain Steven Stamkos (67), Tyler Johnson (67), Nikita Kucherov (59) and Ondrej Palat (57). Palat recorded five points in the last three games and tied Johnson for the team lead with 41 assists. Defenseman Victor Hedman registered 11 points in his last 14 games while Jason Garrison leads all blue-liners in the league with a plus-27 rating.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman has recorded career highs with eight goals and 36 points.

2. Nashville D Seth Jones has 24 points - one shy of his rookie total-- and boasts a plus-5 rating after finishing minus-23 in 2013-14.

3. The Lightning have a league-leading 30 victories at home and Nashville is second with 28 while the Predators are 17-14-6 on the road.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Predators 2