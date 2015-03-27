Predators halt Lightning’s four-game win streak

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have been so dominant at home this season that even a loss like Thursday’s -- 3-2 to a Nashville team that reached 100 points this season -- can be frustrating.

“(I‘m) p----- off about our effort on the power play. It’s pretty frustrating,” center Steven Stamkos said after Tampa Bay went 0 of 5 on power plays.

“We have a chance to get back in the game and we put that kind of effort, don’t win any battles on the wall. It was embarrassing. We have a chance to make a difference in the game and we didn’t do that.”

The Predators (46-21-8) scored twice in 40 seconds in the opening five minutes, then got a crucial goal from center Michael Santarelli in the second period that proved to be the winner at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay (46-22-7) took a rare home loss to snap a four-game win streak. The Lightning were unable to rally in the third period as they had two nights earlier against the Florida Panthers.

“We got a little fortunate with our first two goals,” said goalie Pekka Rinne, who made 28 saves, including 11 in the third period. “Our penalty kill did an amazing job. Our defense had to play really big minutes and they did a great job.”

The Lightning and Predators both went into Thursday’s game just a point out of the division lead. Montreal’s loss kept Tampa Bay one point back with seven games to play; Nashville jumped ahead of St. Louis, which still has a game in hand.

”Two wasn’t enough,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”We held a 100-point team to under 20 shots. They didn’t get much the whole night. We held the puck for three-quarters of the night.

“Our power play was disappointing. We had a chance to get the game-tier with under four minutes left and we don’t do it.”

Santarelli’s goal 6:47 into the second period gave Lightning goalie Ben Bishop a rare early exit, with rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy giving up no goals on eight shots the rest of the way.

“To erase any controversy, Ben’s been unreal for us,” Cooper said. “Would he like to have some of those back? There’s no question. But would we have liked to not turn it over on the first one? Could our d-zone coverage have been much better on the third one? Yes.”

Tampa Bay now hits the road for its next five games, holding a nine-point advantage on Detroit for home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Nashville came into the night just four points up on Chicago for the No. 2 seed in the division and received a boost from Thursday’s win.

“It wasn’t our best effort. That’s not a secret,” Predators center Mike Fisher said. “Any time you can come into this building against a great team and get two points, that’s a great sign. We know we can be better in a lot of areas. We did bury it when we needed to and our PK battled. Pekka played unbelievable and deserves a lot of credit.”

In each of the first two periods, the Lightning cut into two-goal deficits to trail 3-2 entering the third. Center Brian Boyle’s goal, on a pass from behind the net by right winger J.T. Brown, got the Lightning back within a goal with 6:41 left in the second.

Nashville took a 3-1 lead with 13:13 left in the second, just after the Lightning killed off a four-minute power play for the Predators. Santorelli wrapped around the back of the net and scored on a rebound off his own miss, getting his 12th goal.

The Predators, otherwise outplayed in the opening period, scored twice in a span of 40 seconds for a 2-0 lead not five minutes into the game.

Nashville center Mike Ribeiro opened the scoring, redirecting a shot from defenseman Roman Josi past Bishop just 3:28 into the game for his 14th goal of the season. Just 40 seconds later, center Paul Gaustad caught a rebound off a shot by left winger Taylor Beck and knocked it out of midair past Bishop for a 2-0 lead.

The Predators were outshot 12-4 in the period and the Lightning were able to cut into Nashville’s lead on a goal by rookie center Vladislav Namestnikov. He approached the goal from the left, skated quickly around the back of the net and fired a shot behind Rinne, which he kicked in trying to recover.

It was Namestnikov’s seventh goal of the season, with assists from defensemen Andrej Sustr (13) and Mark Barberio (6).

Stamkos remained frustrated about the scoring opportunities that were missed, especially on five power plays.

”It’s effort. It’s pretty simple. Win battles. Get the puck. You have an extra guy. There are no excuses not to win battles,“ Stamkos said. ”I don’t know how many times the puck’s on the wall, we have it, and 10 seconds later it’s down the ice.

“Myself included, we have to have better effort. You have an extra guy out there. Just because you have that doesn’t mean you can take it easy.”

NOTES: The Lightning got another key player back from injury, as C Cedric Paquette, out six games with an upper-body injury, returned to the starting lineup. Tampa Bay LW Brenden Morrow and D Nikita Nesterov were healthy scratches. ... The Predators have gone four weeks without LW Eric Nystrom (lower body), and they again played without C Matt Cullen (lower body) and LW James Neal (upper body). D Anton Volchenkov, LW Kevin Fiala and D Victor Bartley were healthy scratches. ... Thursday’s game wrapped up a six-game homestand for the Lightning, who play their next five games on the road, starting with Saturday at the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville stays on the road, playing Saturday at the Washington Capitals before playing three consecutive home games.