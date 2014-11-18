Preview: Predators at Maple Leafs

The Nashville Predators visit Ontario this week, starting Tuesday with a date against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has lost two straight while Nashville has won four of its last five. The Maple Leafs are reeling from an embarrassing 6-2 loss to the lowly Buffalo Sabres, but the Predators are battling for the Central Division lead and promise to be a tough opponent.

Nashville has allowed 16 fewer goals than Toronto in one less contest, but the Maple Leafs have 56 tallies - more than any Central Division team. The Predators are finding success early in the season despite their sub-par special teams, but their weak penalty killing is offset by their league-low 6.7 penalty minutes per game. Toronto’s defense has improved slightly from last season, but the team still allows 33.4 shots on goal per contest - fourth-worst in the league.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (11-4-2): Rookie Filip Forsberg was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after recording two goals and five points in three games. Colin Wilson returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing two contests with a lower-body injury, but has just four points in 15 contests. Netminder Pekka Rinne has started the last five games for Nashville, improving to 11-3-1 of the season.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (9-7-2): David Booth resumed skating last week but has yet to play a regular-season game for Toronto. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier is expected to start after James Reimer was in net for the loss to Buffalo. Phil Kessel leads the team with 11 goals and 22 points.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto F David Clarkson has five goals in 18 games, matching the total from his first season with the club.

2. Nashville has yet to score more than three goals in any game in November.

3. The Predators defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2 in their last visit to Toronto on Nov. 21, 2013.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Maple Leafs 1