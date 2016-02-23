Preview: Predators at Maple Leafs

The Nashville Predators look to make it two road wins in as many nights when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Nashville is coming off a 2-1 shootout triumph at Montreal on Monday, a victory that extended its point streak to six games (3-0-3).

The win also pushed the Predators past Colorado for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand. Toronto remains in search of its first victory on its four-game homestand after dropping decisions to the New York Rangers and Philadelphia. The Maple Leafs, who occupy the basement in the East and are tied with Edmonton for the fewest points in the league, have lost three straight contests and six of their last seven. Toronto hopes to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 2-1 shootout triumph in Nashville on Nov. 12.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (28-21-11): Nashville hopes to extend the franchise record it set Monday, when it recorded a point in its eighth consecutive road game (6-0-2). The Predators have not suffered a regulation loss away from home since dropping a 3-2 decision at Chicago on Jan. 12. Colton Sissons, who was sent to the minors in December after recording one goal and one assist in 19 games, signed a three-year contract extension Monday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (20-27-10): Toronto has begun to clean house prior to the trade deadline, sending Shawn Matthias to Colorado on Sunday while shipping Nick Spaling and defenseman Roman Polak to San Jose a day later. In return, the Maple Leafs obtained Colin Smith - who was assigned to the American Hockey League - from the Avalanche and the notorious Raffi Torres from the Sharks. Brendan Leipsic, who scored a goal in his NHL debut Feb. 13, was recalled from the AHL’s Marlies.

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs also recalled D Stuart Percy from the Marlies.

2. Nashville D Barret Jackman is questionable after missing Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

3. Toronto owns a league-high 13 picks for the 2016 draft after acquiring one each from Colorado and San Jose.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Maple Leafs 2