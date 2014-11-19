(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Predators 9, Maple Leafs 2: Taylor Beck had two goals and an assist as visiting Nashville demolished Toronto.Filip Forsberg, Mike Ribeiro, Calle Jarnkrok, Colin Wilson and Eric Nystrom each added a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have won five of their last six. Defenseman Roman Josi and Derek Roy rounded out the scoring and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves.

Jonathan Bernier was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first period for the Maple Leafs, but James Reimer didn’t fare much better, allowing six tallies on 25 shots. Mike Santorelli and Nazem Kadri scored late in the game.

Beck scored with his back to the net by batting a rebound between his legs for his second goal on a power play with 3:11 remaining in the first period. Reimer held Nashville in check for 18:45 before Nystrom solved him to make it 4-0.

The wheels came off for Toronto in the third period, with Ribeiro scoring 53 seconds into the session and Forsberg adding to the lead 33 seconds later. Jarnkrok and Josi tallied before Santorelli spoiled Rinne’s shutout bid with 11:42 remaining and Kadri and Wilson rounded out the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto is on a three-game losing skid and has been outscored 15-4 in its last two contests. … Nashville D Shea Weber had three assists, while D Ryan Ellis and C Paul Gaustad each added two. ... Maple Leafs D Cody Franson assisted on Kadri’s goal, extending his point streak to eight games.