FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Predators 9, Maple Leafs 2
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 3 years ago

Predators 9, Maple Leafs 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Predators 9, Maple Leafs 2: Taylor Beck had two goals and an assist as visiting Nashville demolished Toronto.Filip Forsberg, Mike Ribeiro, Calle Jarnkrok, Colin Wilson and Eric Nystrom each added a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have won five of their last six. Defenseman Roman Josi and Derek Roy rounded out the scoring and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves.

Jonathan Bernier was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first period for the Maple Leafs, but James Reimer didn’t fare much better, allowing six tallies on 25 shots. Mike Santorelli and Nazem Kadri scored late in the game.

Beck scored with his back to the net by batting a rebound between his legs for his second goal on a power play with 3:11 remaining in the first period. Reimer held Nashville in check for 18:45 before Nystrom solved him to make it 4-0.

The wheels came off for Toronto in the third period, with Ribeiro scoring 53 seconds into the session and Forsberg adding to the lead 33 seconds later. Jarnkrok and Josi tallied before Santorelli spoiled Rinne’s shutout bid with 11:42 remaining and Kadri and Wilson rounded out the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto is on a three-game losing skid and has been outscored 15-4 in its last two contests. … Nashville D Shea Weber had three assists, while D Ryan Ellis and C Paul Gaustad each added two. ... Maple Leafs D Cody Franson assisted on Kadri’s goal, extending his point streak to eight games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.