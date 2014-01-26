Preview: Predators at Oilers

The Nashville Predators are anxious to see what Eric Nystrom will do for an encore when they continue their road trip against the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Nystrom came up with a career performance in Friday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Calgary, scoring all four of Nashville’s goals after netting only seven in his first 49 games this season. The Predators kicked off their four-game trek with a triumph at Vancouver a day earlier and enter Sunday with a three-game point streak (2-0-1).

Edmonton is mired in a winless streak that reached six games (0-5-1) on Friday, when it dropped a 4-3 home decision to Phoenix. The Oilers allowed the first four goals before Matt Hendricks, David Perron and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made things close. Edmonton registered a 3-0 victory in the first meeting between the clubs on Nov. 28 as Jordan Eberle recorded a goal and an assist while Ilya Bryzgalov posted a 33-save shutout in his first start for the Oilers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (23-22-8): Nystrom’s four-goal effort, which included his first career hat trick, put him five tallies away from matching his career high set in 2009-10 with Calgary. The 30-year-old scored only four goals in 82 games with Minnesota the following season. Devan Dubnyk, who has allowed nine tallies while going 0-1-1 since being acquired from Edmonton on Jan. 15, could get the start against his former team.

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-32-6): Captain Andrew Ference is not expected to play against Nashville after suffering a head injury in the first period of Friday’s game. The defenseman sat out the final two sessions of the setback and did not participate in practice on Saturday. Taylor Hall has gone five games without a goal but has collected 20 points (14 assists) over his last 17 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville D Roman Josi has recorded two points in three of his last four games and at least one in five of his last six contests.

2. Eberle had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Friday but notched an assist to extend his point run to four games.

3. The Predators have earned at least one point in five of their last six road games (2-1-3).

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Predators 2