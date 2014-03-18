Preview: Predators at Oilers

The Nashville Predators have a tough road ahead if they wish to climb over a number of teams and secure one of the wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The road seems to be the best path toward success for the Predators, who vie for their season-best fourth consecutive victory away from home on Tuesday against the host Edmonton Oilers. Nashville suffered its fifth straight home loss on Saturday as Eric Nystrom scored the lone goal in a 4-1 setback to St. Louis.

The cellar-dwelling Oilers are playing decidedly better than their record indicates, posting a 9-4-3 mark over their last 16 games. Edmonton wrapped up a successful 2-1-1 road trip with a 2-1 triumph over Carolina on Sunday. Defenseman Justin Schultz collected a goal and an assist in that contest and did the same in the Oilers’ 5-1 home victory over the Predators on Jan. 26.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSTN (Nashville), RSW (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (29-29-10): Nystrom has scored twice in four games and sits three tallies shy of his career-high mark of 16, which was set during the 2011-12 season with Dallas. Although Pekka Rinne yielded four goals against the Blues, he reported no issue following back-to-back contests as he works his way back from injury. With points at a premium, the Finn is expected to carry the workload and takes a 9-5-1 career mark versus Edmonton into Tuesday’s tilt.

ABOUT THE OILERS (24-36-9): Taylor Hall notched an assist on Schultz’s game-winning tally on Sunday and scored and set up a goal in Edmonton’s 3-0 triumph over Nashville on Nov. 28. The top overall pick of the 2010 draft, Hall has pummeled the Predators in his career - recording four goals and seven assists in 10 meetings. Ben Scrivens posted his first victory since March 6 by stopping 29 shots against the Hurricanes - and was nearly flawless in his 34-save performance against the Predators in January.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville LW Colin Wilson is one assist shy of setting a new career high. He also set up 20 goals during the 2011-12 season.

2. Schultz’s power-play goal aside, Edmonton has struggled with the man advantage since Feb. 1 (3-for-40).

3. The Predators have killed off 13-of-14 short-handed situations in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Oilers 2