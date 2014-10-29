Preview: Predators at Oilers

After limping to the worst start in franchise history (0-4-1), the Edmonton Oilers vie for their fifth consecutive victory when they host Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Edmonton continued its good fortune and improved to 4-1-0 on its season-high seven-game homestand with a 3-0 triumph over Montreal on Monday. “It feels good. I think it’s the best moment I’ve had with the team in the last three years,” said Nail Yakupov, who scored his second goal of the season versus the Canadiens and also tallied in the Oilers’ 5-1 win against the Predators on Jan. 26.

Edmonton went on to sweep last season’s three-game series versus Nashville, outscoring its foe by a 13-2 margin. The Predators open a six-game road trip singing a different tune after suffering their first regulation loss of the season - a 3-0 setback to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pekka Rinne saw his three-game winning streak come to a halt after his 23-save performance versus the Penguins but owns a 9-6-1 career record against the Oilers.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (5-1-2): Matt Cullen is expected to be activated from injured reserve and inserted into the lineup after being sidelined since Sept. 24 with an upper-body ailment. “We’re anxious to get Matt back in the lineup, as he is a veteran who can contribute in a number of situations,” general manager David Poile told the team’s web site. Rich Clune was placed on waivers with the intention of assigning him to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, while fellow forward Viktor Stalberg was sent to the Admirals for a conditioning assignment as he works his way back from a lower-body injury suffered during training camp.

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-4-1): Taylor Hall scored versus Montreal and has four goals and three assists in his last six contests. Hall has torched the Predators with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 11 career meetings, while fellow top overall pick Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 games against Nashville. Benoit Pouliot collected a goal and an assist on Monday for Edmonton, which attempts to record a fifth straight victory for the first time since March 26-Apr. 3, 2013.

1. Edmonton G Ben Scrivens turned aside all 29 shots he faced Monday for his seventh career shutout but owns a 1-2-0 career mark versus Nashville.

2. The Predators are just 2-for-26 on the power play this season, while the Oilers have killed off 11-of-12 short-handed situations during their homestand.

3. Edmonton D Nikita Nikitin (back) and LW Matt Hendricks (undisclosed) did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Oilers 2