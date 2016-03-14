Preview: Predators at Oilers

With a pair of impressive franchise records finally falling by the wayside, the Nashville Predators will wrap up a five-game road trip with a visit to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Predators look to bounce back from a 4-2 setback at Vancouver on Saturday that halted a club-mark 14-game point streak (9-0-5).

It was the first regulation loss since Feb. 9 for Nashville, which also had a team-record 13-game point streak on the road halted. The Predators fell behind by two goals in the first period for the second time in as many games, but coach Peter Laviolette is not alarmed — yet. “If something happens over and over and over again, you look at what are we doing wrong, but our team has been a really good starting team,” Laviolette said. “I haven’t seen a long-term problem, so hopefully there is not a long-term problem.” Edmonton has scored only twice during a 1-2-0 stretch, including a pair of shutout losses at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (34-22-13): Nashville’s power play has stalled on the road trip, failing to convert on all 14 chances during the past four games, but the penalty kill has atoned somewhat by snuffing out all 14 short-handed situations. Despite back-to-back setbacks (0-1-1), the Predators maintain a firm grip on the top wild card in the Western Conference with a seven-point edge over Minnesota and Colorado. Nashville also plays eight of its next 12 at home after Monday’s game.

ABOUT THE OILERS (27-37-7): Patrick Maroon has four points in six games since he was acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline and was paired with rookie Connor McDavid on Sunday. “It’ll be fun to play with him. I’m excited,” Maroon told reporters. “My job is to create space for him and go to the net, stay at the net, park my body in front of the net, create some cycles for him and let him do the rest.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup Friday after missing 23 games with a broken hand.

OVERTIME

1. McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick, has 23 points in 21 games since returning from a broken clavicle.

2. The Predators have won five straight in the series, permitting a scant total of four goals.

3. Nugent-Hopkins has 13 points in 14 career games against Nashville.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Predators 2