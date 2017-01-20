Preview: Predators at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a six-game homestand in search of their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday. Edmonton began the string with a loss to San Jose but has reeled off four straight wins since, including Wednesday's 4-3 overtime triumph over Florida in which captain Connor McDavid capped his three-point performance with a goal at 4:57 of the extra session.

The effort made it 102 career points for the 20-year-old McDavid, who holds a four-point advantage over Pittsburgh superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for the league lead with 54. Nashville improved to 2-1-0 on its five-game road trip Thursday, withstanding a late comeback attempt to post a 4-3 triumph at Calgary. Defenseman Ryan Ellis registered his first career two-goal performance and James Neal ended a seven-game drought with his team-leading 15th goal as the Predators raced to a 4-0 lead before allowing three tallies in the final 3:43 of the third period. Ryan Johansen leads Nashville with 30 points but has recorded just one assist over his last seven contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (21-17-7): Nashville made a minor trade Thursday, acquiring defenseman Andrew O'Brien from Anaheim for Swedish right wing Max Gortz. The 24-year-old O'Brien, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft, notched two assists in 10 games with San Diego of the American Hockey League this season but has yet to make his NHL debut. Defenseman Brad Hunt still is waiting to make his first appearance for the Predators, as he has been scratched for each of the team's two games since being claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-15-7): McDavid recorded his 100th point in his 92nd NHL game, becoming the third-fastest in franchise history to accomplish the feat behind Wayne Gretzky (61 games) and Blair MacDonald (85). The budding star wasn't the only member of the team to hit the century mark in career points Wednesday, however, as Leon Draisaitl reached the plateau with an assist on the winning goal. Edmonton is hoping Jordan Eberle is breaking out of his funk after the right wing snapped his career-worst 18-game drought Wednesday with just his second goal in 26 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers RW Zack Kassian ended a drought even longer than Eberle's in the win over Florida, scoring for the first time in 38 games.

2. Nashville G Pekka Rinne, who is 15-6-1 lifetime against the Oilers, will get the start in net Friday.

3. Edmonton recalled C Anton Lander, who has recorded a goal and three assists in 20 games with the club this season, from Bakersfield of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Predators 2