Predators trounce Oilers in battle of hot teams

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers were hot, but the Nashville Predators were just a little hotter Wednesday in a showdown of streaking NHL teams.

Nashville, on the strength of two goals from center Craig Smith, rolled into Rexall Place and snuffed out the Oilers’ four-game winning streak with a convincing 4-1 victory.

The revamped Predators, with defenseman Shea Weber on the point, Pekka Rinne in net and some added scoring punch up front, proved a much tougher test than anything else Edmonton saw through the first five games of its seven-game homestand.

“We came in here and did a pretty good job,” said Weber, whose third-period goal put the game out of reach for good at 3-0. “That’s a hot team, they had won four in a row. We knew we had to be ready.”

And they were. Smith scored the first and last goals of the game as the Central Division-leading Predators improved to 6-1-2 on the season.

”I think our line played well, and I think our unit was able to create some turnovers and use our speed to make plays,“ said Smith, sharing credit with his linemate, center Matt Cullen, who was in his first game back from injured reserve. ”I thought he was outstanding tonight, moving his feet well, I didn’t think he missed a stride.

“He seems to have a knack for finding my stick when I‘m trying to get open. I really like playing with him, and he’s been good on our line so far.”

The Oilers, who were 14-14-4 against the East last season and 15-30-5 against the West, are now 4-0-0 against the East and 0-5-1 against the West this season.

It is a question they are tired of answering.

”Yeah, I know, you guys really want to make a story about that,“ left winger Taylor Hall said. ”It’s unfortunate we can’t beat teams in our own division because we get zero points, they get two and they get a leg up on us.

“Tonight wasn’t really an effort that deserved two points, but at times during the game, it was there to be taken.”

The Predators hit a goal post, had a good goal erased by a blown call and outshot the Oilers 11-3 in the first period, but they still had to settle for a scoreless tie at the first intermission.

Their hard work started to pay off in the second period. Nashville grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals from Smith and left winger Taylor Beck at 6:23 and 7:49, respectively.

“I thought we started the game strong and played a real good first period,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I really like the way we came out and played. We were able to get a lead and then build on that, and I think the goal to start the third was a real positive for us.”

The Predators put the game away early in the third. Weber knocked a slap shot behind Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens to make it 3-0 and pretty much seal the victory 24 seconds after the second intermission.

“If we get a goal there, it’s completely different,” Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “We’re the type of team now that if we get that goal, we’re right in that game. Obviously, it went the other way and it’s tough to come back against a team like that when it’s 3-0.”

The Oilers tried to make a fight of it, with Hall cutting the deficit to 3-1 with his sixth goal in 10 games at 8:54, but Nashville snuffed the comeback attempt when Smith converted a two-on-one with eight minutes to play to close out the scoring.

The Oilers admitted the new-look Predators, more aggressive and offensive than previous versions, caught them somewhat by surprise.

“Maybe even we were thinking too much about the previous Nashville Predators teams,” Edmonton left winger Jesse Joensuu said. “They’re a different team now. And they play really good.”

NOTES: Matt Cullen returned from injured reserve to center Nashville’s third line with LW Gabriel Bourque and RW Taylor Beck. ... Predators LW Viktor Stalberg, pointless and minus-1 in his first five games after missing the preseason with a knee injury, was sent to the minors on a conditioning assignment. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin will have an MRI to determine what is causing the back pain that has kept him on the sideline since Sunday. ... Oilers G Viktor Fasth is expected to be given green lights to play this week. Fasth has been out two weeks with a groin injury. ... Oilers LW Luke Gazdic, out since April while rehabilitating from shoulder surgery, was assigned to the club’s AHL affiliate in Oklahoma City postgame on a conditioning assignment. G Richard Bachman also was sent to Oklahoma City.