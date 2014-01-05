(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Wilson’s first name in fourth graph, minor editing throughout)

Panthers 5, Predators 4 (SO): Tomas Kopecky scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout and also tallied in regulation as host Florida avenged an early-season defeat to Nashville.

Marcel Goc and Brad Boyes each had a goal and an assist and Sean Bergenheim also scored to give the Panthers their second win in six games (2-3-1). Tim Thomas made 38 saves and stopped five of six shots in the shootout while rookie Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau collected two assists apiece.

Craig Smith, Mike Fisher, rookie defenseman Seth Jones and Paul Gaustad scored goals for the Predators, who erased a two-goal deficit in the final 5:08 to send the game into overtime. Rookie Marek Mazanec turned aside 25 shots as Nashville fell to 0-4 in shootouts and lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-4-3).

Goc extended the lead to 4-2 at 1:34 of the third period with a one-timer from the slot, but Jones beat Thomas with a wrister from the high slot with 5:08 to play before Gaustad slid a backhander past the netminder for the equalizer with 48 ticks left. Fisher tied it at 2-2 with 3:28 left in the second when he buried a drop pass from Colin Wilson, but Bergenheim knotted it 57 seconds later, fanning on his first attempt before banging home a pass from Barkov.

Smith opened the scoring 6 1/2 minutes into the game by knocking in a loose puck in front, but Boyes countered 4 1/2 minutes later by poking in a shot from Barkov at the doorstep. Kopecky snapped a five-game goalless drought with 2:04 left in the first, swatting home Goc’s pass from behind the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Panthers D Ed Jovanovski played just under 16 minutes and was a plus-3 in his season debut. The captain had been sidelined since undergoing hip surgery in April. ... Fisher has four goals and five assists during a four-game point streak while Smith tallied for the sixth time in eight contests. ... Barkov, the second overall pick in last June’s draft, extended his point streak to a career-best five games and has 11 points in his last 11 contests. Huberdeau halted a six-game point drought.