(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in third graph)

Predators 3, Panthers 2 (SO): Rookie Filip Forsberg scored the tying goal late in the third period before netting the decisive tally in the fourth round of the shootout to cap visiting Nashville’s comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Forsberg, who also had the winning tally in a shootout victory over Florida on Nov. 22, banked a forehand off the left pad of Roberto Luongo in the bonus format to give Nashville its NHL-best 20th comeback victory. Defenseman Seth Jones matched Forsberg with a third-period power-play goal and Carter Hutton turned aside 34 shots to improve to 4-0-2 in his last six for Central Division-leading Nashville.

Tomas Fleischmann and rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad each scored a second-period goal for the Panthers, who were denied in their bid to secure a season high-tying third straight win. Luongo made 23 saves but was beaten on three of four attempts in the shootout, including tallies by Matt Cullen and Craig Smith.

A blind pass by Cullen in his own end led to the first goal as Fleischmann skated into the left circle and ripped a perfect shot to the top corner that sailed past the glove of Hutton 8 1/2 minutes into the second period. Ekblad doubled the lead nearly six minutes later, converting in front on a delayed penalty seconds after he was taken down on a rush to the net.

The Predators cut the deficit in half on the power play at the 4:44 mark of the third period as Jones unleashed a straight-on slap shot from the blue line that squeezed inside the left post past a screened Luongo. Nashville drew even with 4:43 to play as an attempted clear went directly to Forsberg in the right circle and he snapped a shot to the left corner for his 18th tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ekblad collected his 30th point of the season to rank third among all rookies - Forsberg is the leader with 48 points - and first among first-year blue-liners. ... Predators F Colin Wilson, who entered the day tied for the team lead with 17 goals, sat out due to an upper-body injury sustained in Saturday’s game while D Mattias Ekholm suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. ... Florida captain Willie Mitchell (upper body) missed his second straight contest while Fs Sean Bergenheim and Shawn Thornton were each scratched for the third game in a row.