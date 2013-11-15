Preview: Predators at Penguins

Two goal-starved teams on three-game losing streaks meet when the road weary Nashville Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The streaky Penguins will look to snap their second three-game skid of the season, while the Predators are concluding a season-high seven-game road trip. “We’re going through a tough time,” Nashville coach Barry Trotz said. “We have to tighten up and put together better efforts.”

It has been a season of streaks for the Penguins, who opened with seven wins in their first eight games before losing three straight. They responded by rattling off four wins in a row before falling into their current funk, in which they’ve scored exactly one goal in all three losses. Nashville hadn’t won or lost more than two in a row before managing just one goal in their past three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Nashville), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (8-8-2): Nashville started its road trip on Oct. 31 and earned five points in its first three games before all the travel started catching up with the team. Patric Hornqvist’s goal with 5:30 left in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday snapped a scoreless run of 174 minutes, 48 seconds that spanned four games. Goaltender Carter Hutton has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts, and Marek Mazanec gave up three against the Islanders in his first career start.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (11-7-0): Captain Sidney Crosby scored for the first time in eight games in a 2-1 loss Wednesday to the Philadelphia Flyers, but Pittsburgh is still struggling to put away scoring opportunities. The Penguins have scored three times on their last 80 shots. ”It’s never easy losing,” Crosby said. “When you get the chances you feel like you deserve better, but we still didn’t get the result we wanted.”

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins are 11-2-0 when they score three or more goals and 0-5-0 when they score fewer than three.

2. After the Predators host the Blackhawks on Saturday, they hit the road again for a two-game swing through Detroit and Toronto.

3. The teams didn’t meet in last season’s labor-shortened campaign and are playing each other for the first time since Pittsburgh claimed a 5-1 home win on March 22, 2012.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Predators 1