Preview: Predators at Penguins

James Neal insists that he’s more interested in getting his current team back on track as opposed to gaining any additional incentive out of visiting the city he used to call his NHL home for three-plus seasons. Acquired for Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling in a draft-day trade, Neal aims to help the Nashville Predators snap their two-game winless streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. “I‘m not too worried about it or thinking about it too much,” Neal said on returning to the Steel City. “I think playing (the Penguins in October) in Nashville kind of washed that away and I really haven’t looked back.”

While Nashville is clinging to its two-point lead in the Central Division, Pittsburgh is trying to regain its footing after posting its second win in seven games with a 2-1 overtime victory over New Jersey on Friday. Kris Letang assisted on both goals - including fellow defenseman Simon Despres’ winning tally - and has set up each of the Penguins’ last seven scores. Pittsburgh has outscored Nashville by a 19-6 margin en route to winning the last five meetings - with captain Sidney Crosby collecting a goal and two assists in a 3-0 triumph in Music City on Oct. 25.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (31-11-6): Nashville saw its offense go limp as it dropped a 3-0 decision to Colorado on Friday to fall to 1-2-2 in its last five contests. Marek Mazanec made his first start of the season versus the Avalanche, but Carter Hutton is expected to get the nod on Sunday. Hutton has posted a 2-1-2 record in the absence of Pekka Rinne, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (28-13-8): Evgeni Malkin returned to practice on Saturday but confirmed that he will miss his fifth straight contest due to a lower-body injury. “No, not a chance,” the former Hart Trophy winner told reporters. “(Neal) texted me asking if I play or not. I said, ‘maybe.’ He said, ‘take a couple more days.'” Malkin is expected to join the team on the upcoming Western Canadian road trip, with Wednesday’s visit to Edmonton or Friday’s contest in Calgary as potential return dates.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 6-2-1 versus Nashville after turning aside 25 shots to record the first of his league-leading six shutouts this season.

2. The Predators have answered permitting two power-play goals in three straight contests by thwarting all 12 of their short-handed opportunities over the last three games.

3. Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff missed practice on Saturday after he was struck in the head during Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to Washington.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Predators 1