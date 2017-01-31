Preview: Predators at Penguins

The Nashville Predators have been having fun while climbing back into contention in the Central Division on the strength of a 7-1-1 surge into the All-Star break. P.K. Subban kept the party going during the NHL's All-Star weekend by joining Snoop Dogg on stage and scoring a goal in the league's midseason event, although the defenseman likely will take a more serious approach on Tuesday when the Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I think we're just starting to turn the page here," said Subban, who is getting back into form after overcoming a career-high 16-game absence due to an upper-body injury. "We've had some adversity this year ... and we fought through it. We stayed afloat and we're getting guys back and we're gelling now and we're chipping away. ... We're moving in the right direction, we've just got to continue to build off of that." Subban, who recorded his first point since his lengthy absence with an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Columbus, had two assists in Nashville's 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Oct. 22. Penguins veteran Patric Hornqvist set up the lone goal against his former team in that tilt and has tallied in two of his last three games overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (24-17-8): Former Penguin James Neal (team-leading 17 goals) collected three goals and an assist during a four-game stretch before being held without a shot against the Blue Jackets. Craig Smith provided some much-needed offense by ending an eight-game goal drought with two tallies in the third period. "It's good to see him get going," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of the 27-year-old Smith, who has reached the 20-goal plateau in each of his previous three seasons. "It gets frustrating when there is a lot expected of you and you expect a lot of yourself too, as Craig does. When you are able to have a game like that and chip in some offense, it's a good thing."

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (30-13-5): Captain Sidney Crosby (NHL-best 28 goals) followed up his 11-goal December with just two tallies this month going into his 750th career regular-season game on Tuesday. Pittsburgh recalled Carter Rowney from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday, calling into question whether fellow forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) would miss his second straight game. The 27-year-old Rowney, who did not dress with Pittsburgh despite being recalled last week, has collected 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and a plus-6 rating in 26 AHL contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh D Justin Schultz has collected 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in his last 26 games.

2. Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson, who scored twice in the first encounter with the Penguins, has two goals and three assists in his last five games.

3. Nashville has outscored the opposition by a 61-32 margin in the second period.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Penguins 2