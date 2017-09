D Ryan Ellis (knee) returned to the lineup on Thursday night after sitting out Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

LW Austin Watson (upper body) returned to the lineup on Thursday night after sitting out Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

D Barret Jackman (upper body) was back in the lineup on Thursday night after sitting out Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.