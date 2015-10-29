Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

F Miikka Salomaki was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday. Salomaki, D Anthony Bitetto and D Victor Bartley did not dress.

C Calle Jarnkrok missed his last team’s game due to an illness. He sure got better in a hurry during his return Wednesday. Jarnkrok scored the tie-breaking goal as the Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Wednesday at SAP Center. “I was just trying to get my legs going there in the first period,” Jarnkrok said. “It got better in the second and better in the third. It was good to be back out there.” Jarnkrok collected his first goal of the season at 8:52 of the third period with a shot from the right dot that fluttered over the left shoulder of Sharks goalie Martin Jones after ramping off the stick of San Jose defenseman Matt Tennyson. All but two of Jankrok’s 10 career goals have been scored on the road. “I got a good pass from (Gabriel) Bourque there,” Jarnkrok said. “I was looking for him the whole way down but I couldn’t find him so I had to take the shot, and it went in.”

LW Eric Nystrom scored his third goal of the season with a one-time blast from the left dot that beat G Martin Jones low on the short side at 3:22. “We probably could have won that one,” Jones said. “A couple soft goals were probably the difference tonight.”

G Pekka Rinne, who stopped 93 of 96 in three games against San Jose last season, stopped 20 of 21 Wednesday in a win. “I thought we played well defensively,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We got some big saves when we needed, timely goals, and it was a good game.”