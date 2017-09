C Anthony Richard signed a three-year entry-level contract on Friday. Richard, 18, is ranked among the top 10 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League skaters in goals (sixth, 16), points (eighth, 34) and assists (10th, 18) through 22 games, while also leading the league in game-winning goals (five) and shots on goal (103) in his fourth season with the Val-d‘Or Foreurs. The 5-foot-10, 163-pound Richard was the Predators’ fourth-round selection (100th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft.