Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

LW Miikka Salomaki was placed on injured reserve by Nashville on Thursday. Salomaki, 22, has played in eight games with the Predators this season, with one goal and four penalty minutes. The Raahe, Finland, native has one goal and one assist in four games with Milwaukee. He has a career AHL total of 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 116 games. The 5-11, 208-pound left winger was Nashville’s second choice (52nd overall, second round) in the 2011 draft.

C Colton Sissons was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday when the Predators placed F Miikka Salomaki on injured reserve.