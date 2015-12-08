Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

LW Viktor Arvidsson tallied the winner with 4:56 left as the Predators edged the Bruins 3-2 Monday. Arvidsson, playing in his fifth game back from the minor leagues, scored on a solo rush for the win, Nashville’s first regulation victory at TD Garden since 2003.

D Roman Josi said scored two power-play goals in the Predators’ 3-2 win over the Bruins on Monday. Josi tied the game at 1-1 and 2-2. He also was involved in his first NHL fight, tangling with Boston LW Brad Marchand. “It was OK,” he said. “It was a short fight. It was my first fight, so I just tried to not get beat up.”

G Pekke Rinne did not start Monday’s game and was rested in preparation for a home and home with the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday and Thursday.

D Shea Weber was named the NHL’s Second Star after collecting six points, including his first career hat trick, in three games last week.