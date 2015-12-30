FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 30, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cody Hodgson was a healthy scratch for the second game in as many nights for the Predators, the only two games he has missed this season.

D Roman Josi continued his red-hot December with two helpers, upping his point total to 14 for the month.

RW James Neal, whose marker at 13:48 of the second period snapped a 1-1 tie, collected two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Neal potted a rebound at 11:13 of the third period for his 15th goal of the season to cap the game-deciding spurt.

C Mike Ribeiro bagged three assists, giving him eight points in the past four games.

G Pekka Rinne (15-10-6) made 26 saves in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Rangers on Monday.

C Mike Fisher (lower-body injury) returned after an 11-game absence. Fisher, 35, was hurt Dec. 1 against Arizona.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
