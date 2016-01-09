FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 10, 2016 / 5:03 AM / 2 years ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Anthony Bitetto played just his second game of the season on Friday night. After appearing in a game against Tampa Bay on Oct. 20, Bitetto was in the minors for six games and scratched in 28 others.

C Ryan Johansen, who was acquired from Columbus on Wednesday, centered the top line with LW Colin Wilson and RW James Neal on Friday night.

C Ryan Johansen was playing in his first game since being acquired from Columbus on Wednesday for defenseman Seth Jones. Johansen gives the Predators a first-line center they desired but at the cost of one of the best young blue liners in the league. In his first game, Johansen didn’t disappoint. He scored a power-play goal on his first shot in a Nashville uniform. He got the puck on the left side of the net and snapped it high past Varlamov just 2:35 into the game. It was his seventh goal of the season. “It’s definitely nice to get something early like that,” Johansen said. “Hopefully, I can use that as some confidence and move forward in shooting the puck. It’s too bad we couldn’t find a way to win this one. It would have been a lot cooler.” Johansen finished at a plus-two and won 55 percent of his faceoffs. “He was really good,” Laviolette said.

