D Patrick Mullen was acquired by the Predators from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in exchange for D Conor Allen. Mullen, 29, has one goal, 15 assists and 18 penalty minutes in 36 AHL games this season for Binghamton. Since 2009, he has played in 338 career AHL games for Manchester, Chicago, Utica and Binghamton, totaling 148 points and 178 penalty minutes.