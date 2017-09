LW Kevin Fiala scored his first-ever NHL goal less than a minute into the game Thursday.

C Ryan Johansen scored his eighth of the season and second since he was dealt from Columbus to Nashville last week on the power play at 9:01.

RW James Neal ripped his 16th goal and 200th of his career with just 14 seconds left while goalie Pekka Rinne was on the bench for an extra attacker.