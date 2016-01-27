FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 28, 2016

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Kevin Fiala and D Anthony Bitetto were healthy scratches on Tuesday night.

D Mattias Ekholm had an assist to give him two goals and three assists in the past four games. Ekholm is averaging over four more minutes a night in ice time since D Seth Jones was traded to Columbus.

RW James Neal scored with 4:44 left in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie as the Predators extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 win at Vancouver.

G Pekka Rinne, who stopped 28 shots in a 2-1 win at Vancouver on Tuesday, has noticed a change in atmosphere on the club. ”You sense the energy changing and that confidence coming back,“ said Rinne, who has stopped 77 of 80 shots in three games. ”You talk about those things all the time, but it’s such a key factor between winning and losing, especially these one-goal games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
