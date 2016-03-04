Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Cody Franson (neck) was scratched Thursday night. Coach Dan Bylsma said earlier Thursday that Franson recently suffered a setback. Bylsma said there were “some other issues” going on with Franson in addition to the neck issue. “I would say it kind of has gone the wrong way for him,” Bylsma said. “When he skated in Anaheim (last week), he felt real close to being ready to go.”

C Mike Fisher played in his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night, the 301st player in league history to reach that milestone.