Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

RW Colton Sissons scored a goal and an assist Tuesday in his first game since his latest recall from the AHL Milwaukee Admirals, helping pace the Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. His goal came with 29 seconds remaining in the first period, just 11 seconds after the Predators erased a 1-0 lead. It wasn’t a thing of beauty -- unless you call a centering pass deflecting off Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot’s skate behind goalie Ondrej Pavelec “beautiful.” “I was really happy about that,” Sissons said. “The last time I got recalled, I had a good night, too. I scored a goal and our line was plus-4. It’s something about those first games after getting recalled.”

F Colin Wilson has just five goals in 49 games this year, one season after notching a career-high 20 goals in 77 games. He has one goal and four assists in 14 games after missing 10 games with an injury.