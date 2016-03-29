FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 30, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Anthony Bitetto (lower body) missed his fifth consecutive game.

G Carter Hutton stopped 16 of 17 shots for Nashville after entering in the first period Monday, but was tagged with the loss as the Predators fell 4-3 to the Avalanche.

G Pekka Rinne’s night lasted only 11:40, as he was pulled midgame for the first time this season by coach Peter Laviolette after giving up three goals on 10 shots. None of the goals were his fault, but Laviolette wanted to hit the reset button, so Carter Hutton replaced Rinne, who was 12-1-2 in his prior 15 starts.

