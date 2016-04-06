FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Ryan Ellis (head) returned Tuesday night after a two-game absence, with the team sending D Stefan Elliott to its AHL affiliate in Milwaukee.

C Cody Bass was recalled by the Predators from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday. Bass, 29, has appeared in 14 games with the Predators in two recalls this season, his first in the organization, and has recorded 12 penalty minutes. In 63 career NHL games with Nashville, Ottawa and Columbus, the 6-foot, 205-pound Bass has two goals, three assists and 83 penalty minutes.

