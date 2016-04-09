FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 10, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jack Dougherty, the Predators’ 2014 second-round pick, was assigned to Milwaukee of the AHL. Dougherty, 19, recently completed his first season of junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks, where he ranked second among WHL rookie defensemen with 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists). The 6-1, 194-pounder joined the Winterhawks after spending the 2014-15 season at the University of Wisconsin and the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Dougherty was Nashville’s third choice (51st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.