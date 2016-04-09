Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Jack Dougherty, the Predators’ 2014 second-round pick, was assigned to Milwaukee of the AHL. Dougherty, 19, recently completed his first season of junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks, where he ranked second among WHL rookie defensemen with 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists). The 6-1, 194-pounder joined the Winterhawks after spending the 2014-15 season at the University of Wisconsin and the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Dougherty was Nashville’s third choice (51st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.