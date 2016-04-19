FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
April 20, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Roman Josi contributed two assists Sunday as the Predators beat the Ducks 3-2.

LW Filip Forsberg owns a five-game points streak after getting two assists Sunday during the Predators’ 3-2 win over the Ducks in the second game of their Western Conference quarterfinal series. Forsberg has three goals and five assists in his past five games, and he leads Nashville in playoff scoring with one goal and two assists.

G Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots for the Predators, who took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
