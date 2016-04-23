Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

LW James Neal hasn’t dented the scoresheet since scoring the series’ first goal 35 seconds into Game 1. He’s managed only four shots in the last three games and his body check in the offensive zone paved the way for a Ducks’ 4-on-2 that resulted in Ryan Getzlaf’s goal 62 seconds into Game 4. For the Predators to win the series, Neal has to score.

F Mike Fisher’s goal at 11:26 of the second period capped an extended stretch of one-sided play that saw the Predators gain a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal. But it was the only goal Nashville scored in the game.