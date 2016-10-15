Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D P.K. Subban, in his first game with the Predators since being acquired from Montreal for team captain Shea Weber on June 29, made an intriguing opening impression. He scored on his first shot, tried a team-high six shots in 23:04 of ice time and blocked three shots while showing a willingness to mix it up with the likes of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

G Pekka Rinne stopped all 13 shots he faced in the third period and 22 overall Friday. "I thought he was the best player on the ice," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said of Rinne. "He was just outstanding."