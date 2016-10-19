Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Anthony Bitetto and RW Miikka Salomaki will miss significant time with upper-body injuries sustained over the weekend. Bitetto is out four to six weeks, and Salomaki will sit out six to eight weeks.

RW Miikka Salomaki and D Anthony Bitetto will miss significant time with upper-body injuries sustained over the weekend. Bitetto is out four to six weeks, and Salomaki will sit out six to eight weeks.

C Cody Bass drew into the lineup in place of injured RW Miikka Salomaki, his first game action of the season.