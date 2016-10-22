Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Anthony Bitetto (upper body) was not in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.

RW Miikka Salomaki (upper body) was not in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.

C Ryan Johansen left the Predators' 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in the second period Friday, suffering from the flu. Huis status for Saturday night is uncertain.

RW Craig Smith left the Predators' 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in the second period Friday, suffering from the flu. Huis status for Saturday night is uncertain.

C Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight on Friday. "I always thought we were going to come back, even without those guys, but we just made too many mistakes at the end of the game," Fisher said. "The puck was bouncing all over the place, and both teams took advantage of it. They were forechecking all over the ice."