FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 23, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 10 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Anthony Bitetto (upper body) was not in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.

RW Miikka Salomaki (upper body) was not in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.

C Ryan Johansen left the Predators' 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in the second period Friday, suffering from the flu. Huis status for Saturday night is uncertain.

RW Craig Smith left the Predators' 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in the second period Friday, suffering from the flu. Huis status for Saturday night is uncertain.

C Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight on Friday. "I always thought we were going to come back, even without those guys, but we just made too many mistakes at the end of the game," Fisher said. "The puck was bouncing all over the place, and both teams took advantage of it. They were forechecking all over the ice."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.