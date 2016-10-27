Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

G Marek Mazanek allowed two goals on nine shots after replacing Pekka Rinne in the second period Wednesday. The Predators lost 6-1 to the Ducks.

RW Colton Sissons, RW Craig Smith, C Mike Fisher and G Pekka Rinne, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Sissons finished with an even rating in 12:24 of ice time.

RW Craig Smith, C Mike Fisher, G Pekka Rinne and RW Colton Sissons, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Smith finished a minus-1 in 18:12 of ice time.

G Pekka Rinne was chased after giving up four goals on 17 shots in less than two periods Wednesday. The Predators lost 6-1 to the Ducks. Rinne was back after sitting out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning.

C Mike Fisher, G Pekka Rinne, RW Craig Smith and RW Colton Sissons, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Fisher had an even rating in 15:19 of ice time.