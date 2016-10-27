FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 28, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Marek Mazanek allowed two goals on nine shots after replacing Pekka Rinne in the second period Wednesday. The Predators lost 6-1 to the Ducks.

RW Colton Sissons, RW Craig Smith, C Mike Fisher and G Pekka Rinne, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Sissons finished with an even rating in 12:24 of ice time.

RW Craig Smith, C Mike Fisher, G Pekka Rinne and RW Colton Sissons, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Smith finished a minus-1 in 18:12 of ice time.

G Pekka Rinne was chased after giving up four goals on 17 shots in less than two periods Wednesday. The Predators lost 6-1 to the Ducks. Rinne was back after sitting out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning.

C Mike Fisher, G Pekka Rinne, RW Craig Smith and RW Colton Sissons, who all sat out Saturday due to a case of food poisoning, were back in the lineup Wednesday at Anaheim. Fisher had an even rating in 15:19 of ice time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.