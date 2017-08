RW Craig Smith gave his team a 2-1 lead on Nashville's fifth power play of the game when he took a backhand feed from defenseman P.K. Subban and ripped a wrist shot over G Louis Domingue's blocker at 3:25 of the second period.

D Matt Irwin's shot from the point deflected off Arizona D Alex Goligoski's stick and over Domingue's pad at 17:55 for Irwin's second goal of the season and second in as many games.

G Pekka Rinne had 26 saves for Nashville, which has not won two in a row all season.