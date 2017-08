G Marek Mazanec was recalled by the Predators from Milwaukee of the AHL. Mazanec, 25, has appeared in two games for the Predators this season, starting one in a losing effort. He has a 5.04 goals-against average and .806 save percentage in 83:22 of ice time. He has played in two games for Milwaukee in 2016-17 and is 1-0-1 with a 3.90 goals-against average and .849 save percentage.